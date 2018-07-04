Crews cap water main break in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have capped a broken water main causing big trouble in Doral.

The 24-inch pipe was hit by a contractor and began spewing water Monday, along Northwest 41st Street, just east of the Turnpike.

According to officials, most homes and businesses in the area should now have water restored.

A boil water order remains in effect for the following areas:

Between Northwest 34th to 41st Streets and 107th Avenue to 136th Place

Between Northwest 41st to 42nd Streets and 107th to 109th Avenues

