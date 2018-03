MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A small gas leak caused a scare at Miami Springs Elementary School, Monday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the school, located at 51 Park Street, just after 2 p.m.

Students and staff were cleared as crews worked on capping the leak. At around 3 p.m., officials said, the leak was under control.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.