Crews cap gas leak that caused evacuation at Bal Harbour Shops

BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have repaired a gas leak that prompted an evacuation at Bal Harbour Shops.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at the shopping center located along Collins Avenue and 97th Street, just before 11 a.m., Thursday.

The mall was evacuated while crews worked to repair the gas line.

A construction crew reportedly struck the line, causing the rupture.

The mall has since reopened.

