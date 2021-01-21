Crews cap gas leak that caused evacuation at Bal Harbour Shops

BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have repaired a gas leak that prompted an evacuation at Bal Harbour Shops.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at the shopping center located along Collins Avenue and 97th Street, just before 11 a.m., Thursday.

The mall was evacuated while crews worked to repair the gas line.

A construction crew reportedly struck the line, causing the rupture.

ALL CLEAR – Bal Harbour Shops has reopened.

(Bal Harbour Shops was evacuated this morning, due to a gas leak.) pic.twitter.com/ejxwenyn1Q — Town of Bay Harbor Islands (@BayHarborIsland) January 21, 2021

The mall has since reopened.

