MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews worked to repair a gas line that was broken in a City of Miami neighborhood.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at Northwest Second Street and Seventh Avenue, near Little Havana, Friday.

A construction crew accidentally ruptured an underground pipe. Crews were eventually able to cap the leak.

There are no reports of any injuries or evacuations.

