FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A hazmat team and firefighters have closed a gas leak in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday.

Construction crews digging in the area hit an underground gas line, in the 600 block of Bayshore Drive.

No injuries were reported.

