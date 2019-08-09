Crews cap gas leak in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have been able to seal a gas leak in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the 1400 block of Northwest Sixth Street, at around 1 p.m., Friday.

Officials said the leak came from an underground propane tank. Firefighters burned off propane from the tank for hours.

Authorities closed Sixth Street in both directions for hours while crews worked to cap the leak. The roadway has since reopened.

