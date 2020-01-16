Crews cap gas leak in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have capped a gas leak in Coral Springs.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at 800 North University Drive at around 11:30 a.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where crews could be seen working on the street between a Taco Bell and Pollo Tropical.

The roadway between Ramblewood Drive and West Atlantic Boulevard, near the Coral Square Mall, was shut down temporarily but has since reopened.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.