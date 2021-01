MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews capped a gas leak in Miami Springs.

Crews responded to the scene behind a home along Falcon Avenue at around 5 p.m., Thursday.

Two other neighboring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries were reported.

