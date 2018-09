MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews were able to cap a gas leak at a construction site in Miramar.

Construction workers accidentally ruptured a two-inch gas line near Southwest 67th Avenue and 25th Street, Wednesday morning.

The area was temporarily evacuated as firefighters worked to cap the leak. It was repaired just after 10 a.m.

