Crews cap gas leak at Deerfield Beach restaurant

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A hazmat team responded to a gas leak at a restaurant in Deerfield Beach.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office officials, a witness reported the smell of gas coming from the Tradition Restaurant near Sixth Street and South Federal Highway, Wednesday afternoon.

The leak has since been capped and the all-clear was given.

No one was hurt in this incident.

