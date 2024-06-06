MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Truck trouble caused a mess at Miami International Airport.

More than 15 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to 4200 NW 21st St., Thursday morning.

Officials said a Signature Flight Support fuel truck that was hauling 7,000 gallons of fuel overturned at the airport.

That fuel started leaking, so a hazmat team was called out.

Crews were able to cap the leak and disconnected the ignition to prevent a fire.

Two people in the truck suffered minor injuries ad were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The Department of Environmental Resources and Management was notified.

Signature Aviation MIA is the fixed based operator at the airport that handles private jets and general aviation flights.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.