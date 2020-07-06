Crews burn off gas from leaky propane tank in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews worked to fix a propane gas leak in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to 911 calls about a smell of gas along the 2500 block of Middle River Drive at around 10:30 a.m., Monday.

Officials said responding firefighters found the source of the gas smell to be an older 100-pound propane tank located on the side of a home in the area.

Firefighters hooked the tank up to a device and are burning off the gas while monitoring it to ensure there’s no explosion.

Homes in the area were evacuated as firefighters worked to burn off the gas.

