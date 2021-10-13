MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews broke ground on a new development in Miramar.

Construction for Manor Miramar began on Tuesday.

It will round out the Miramar Town Center along main street.

The developer said the 393-unit, eight-story rental community will bring sophisticated metropolitan living to the downtown area.

It will also include more than 26,000 square feet of retail space.

Manor Miramar is set to open in 2023.

