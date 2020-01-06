Crews begin replacing pipe in Fort Lauderdale’s Virginia Park

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are currently working to replace a sewage pipe that was among six that broke and caused sewage problems across a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

Workers returned to Virginia Park, located in the area of Northeast Fifth Street and 16th Avenue, to begin installing a new 16-inch pipe on Monday afternoon.

This pipe break was among six ruptures in the area since Dec. 10.

The sewage spill in Virginia Park came the same day a 12-inch sewer pipe burst on Northeast 36th Street, east of Bayview Drive, in the Coral Ridge Country Club Estates neighborhood.

Traffic in the area from 16th Avenue to 19th Avenue is being diverted as the replacement is installed.

Crews expect the installation process to be completed by the end of the week.

Over the weekend, residents in the area gathered together to make the signs for an upcoming protest and address the ongoing situation at Tarpon River Brewery on Sunday.

“We don’t even live near any of the breaks. We live up the river from where the breaks were, and we’re seeing dead fish and wildlife,” said protest organizer Lisa Siegel. “There’s no wildlife in the river. We’re watching snooks go by our house.”

A precautionary advisory remains in effect for the Himmarshee Canal.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis will discuss the progress the city has made on rebuilding infrastructure and plans for improvements at a meeting held at the City Hall Commission Chambers, located at 100 N. Andrews Avenue, on Jan. 9 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.