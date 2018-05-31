Crews begin removing crane from off Lauderhill homes

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have begun the process of removing a crane that fell onto three homes in Lauderhill.

In the nearly 24 hours since the crane collapsed near Northwest 11th Street and 44th Terrace, Wednesday, fire rescue crews have been working to take apart the machinery, while residents deal with power outages, street closures, a boil water notice and in some cases, no water at all.

“[We’re] doing what we usually do for a hurricane, no different. Talking to the neighbors, seeing if anybody needs anything and just waiting,” said resident Brandie Ricketts.

Ricketts lives across the street from the houses the crane toppled onto. She said despite the lack of utilities, she is still grateful to have a home to go to.

“The person with the house that’s destroyed is probably the most important right now. We can go without water. It stinks, but we have a house with a roof,” Ricketts said.

Multiple houses were hit by the crane, with the house sustaining the most damage being rendered uninhabitable.

Two people were directly injured, including a resident of one of the homes and the crane operator himself.

According to investigators, the crane came down after it became unstable while workers were installing a Florida Power and Light pole.

Now, all efforts are focused on getting the crane off the homes and repairing the damage caused by the crash.

“They want to make sure that it’s safe. It’s a heavy piece of equipment,” said Lauderhill Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Jeff Levy. “There’s a lot of houses. There’s a lot of dynamics, so it’s not a quick process.”

The exact cause of the crash is still unknown, but Rickets said crews did share a bit of information.

“They said something about the ground being soft, but I would think that’s something you’d test before you bring a crane in,” she said.

A family of six lived inside the house that sustained the most damage. They are currently being put up in a hotel by the crane company.

Once the crane is removed from the home, engineers will determine exactly how much damage it sustained.

