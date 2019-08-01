Crews begin removal of smelly seaweed from Miami Beach coastline

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews with Miami-Dade County have begun to remove the smelly seaweed that has been putting a damper on beachgoers’ plans this summer, starting with an area on Miami Beach.

7News cameras captured a bulldozer removing large amounts of seaweed that had washed up on the shoreline. Friday morning.

At a news conference, City of Miami Beach commissioners addressed the removal, which is being made possible through a permit.

“Our beaches are just as beautiful as they always are,” said Miami Beach Commissioner John Elizabeth Aleman. “We welcome visitors from around the world and tend to take good care of them.”

Miami Beach Commissioner Ricky Arriola conveyed the urgency of the removal process that will target three hotspots in Miami-Dade County.

“Miami Beach seems to be in the habit of getting invaded by foreign forces and invasive species, whether it’s Zika, spring breakers, iguanas and now it’s seaweed,” he said, “but one thing we always do successfully is rise to the occasion.”

For the past few weeks, visitors and residents have been staring at and dodging the tangled sea debris sprawled along the shoreline.

“I dreamed of like beautiful beaches and kind of things, and I was like a little bit sad about it,” said Rachel Romano, who is visiting from Italy.

As for the smell, visitor Emily Lopez-Torres said, “It almost smells like a sewer.”

Lopez-Torres, who is visiting Miami Beach from Chicago with her family, said the seaweed has made wading into the water a nuisance.

“It feels like an animal trying to get you,” she said.

But the end is now in sight for people who enjoy the sand, the sun and the ocean.

The first section crews will be cleaning up is the area between 26th and 32nd streets in Miami Beach. Next week, crews are scheduled to begin removing the seaweed from Haulover Inlet and Government Cut.

Officials said securing those permits has not been easy.

“Right now we’re getting them only every week,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Eileen Higgins. “I believe, since seaweed is now the new normal, we should be getting an annual permit, and I hope to work collaboratively with [the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission] and [the Florida Department of Environmental Protection] to make that happen.”

“I hope that tomorrow will be better, but yeah, I will be happy if they do it,” said Romano, who is studying English in South Florida.

“Every day, the problem can compile if we’re not able to work with our equipment on the beach,” said Higgins, “so it’s important that we always have a state permit in order to clean up our beaches every day, with or without seaweed.”

Higgins said she feels confident they will be able to continue to receive weekly permits, but she is aiming for a season-long permit. She said there are plans in place for leaders to discuss the issue in September.

