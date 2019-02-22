SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to contain a grass fire that sparked in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the blaze ignited in the area of Southwest 136th Street and 157th Avenue, Friday afternoon.

MDFR crews responded with two suppression units and have advised the Florida Forest Service to assist.

Officials said no nearby streets are currently being affected by the fire.

