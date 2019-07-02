Crews battling fire at West Miami-Dade business

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are battling a large fire that broke out at a business in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the first alarm blaze along the 10900 block of Flagler Street, just after 9:30 p.m.

Crews arrived to find flames coming from the roof of the structure.

No injuries have been reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.