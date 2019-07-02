Crews battling fire at pet cemetery in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are battling a large fire that broke out at a pet cemetery in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the first alarm blaze at The Pet Loss Center of Miami at 10901 West Flagler St., just after 9:30 p.m.

Crews arrived to find flames coming from the roof of the structure.

No injuries have been reported.

