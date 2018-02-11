Crews battling brush fire in SW Miami-Dade; over 40 acres scorched

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to contain a brush fire that sparked early Sunday morning in Southwest Miami-Dade.

7News cameras captured Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews hosing down a wooded area next to a mobile home park near Southwest 88th Street and 177th Avenue, right off U.S.1.

As of 4 p.m., officials said the fire was 40 percent contained.

Officials said the blaze broke out near the Gateway Estates development near Card Sound Road.

A woman said she saw the brush fire through her security cameras in Florida City and called 911, just before 4 a.m.

MDFR crews responded and then contacted the Florida Forest Service.

Officials said extinguishing the fire has been a challenge because this is a heavily wooded area. Debris from Hurricane Irma is also fueling the flames.

“There was a separate fire that started in the same block of woods that Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has structure protection, equipment setup,” said FFS spokesperson Scott Petrich.

“I’m concerned because this is a mobile home, and if it catches on fire, it literally will only take a minute or less to burn,” said Daryl Brooks, who lives nearby.

#MDFR working with @FLForestService on a brush fire near 177 Ave & SW 88 St. No people or structures in danger. pic.twitter.com/gF7HPrr560 — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) February 11, 2018

Making matters even more difficult, officials said is that the winds picked up and the humidity dropped Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the fire is now threatening homes on the other side of the mobile home park.

In total, officials said, 10 homes are under threat.

“Five structures were threatened at the southern end of the community. Here on the eastern, we have about five structures that are threatened,” said Petrich.

“The fireman asked to start knocking on people’s doors, so we just asked everybody to come outside, just to be sure, just to be on the safe side,” said concerned homeowner Audrey Marsill. “It looks like maybe they have it under control, but it was kind of a little bit scary.”

Multiple crews continued to put water in the wooded area in an effort to contain the flames and protect the homes.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

