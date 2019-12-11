Crews extinguish 2-alarm fire at Cutler Bay condo complex

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of firefighters have extinguished a two-alarm building fire at a Cutler Bay condo complex.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Southwest 87th Avenue and 212th Street at around 7 p.m., Wednesday.

.@MDFR_PIO is enroute to the #SecondAlarm fire on 8630 SW 212 Street. Media staging area is located on SW 87 Avenue & SW 212 Street. pic.twitter.com/QGEoBYRFy7 — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) December 12, 2019

“When units arrived, they found there was heavy fire coming from the roof area of the apartment building,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Kirsten Miller said.

Ladder trucks were brought in to douse the flames on the roof line of the three-story building, and all of the building’s residents were evacuated. In total, 24 units from the complex were cleared out.

Bruce Lyon said he was sleeping in his bedroom when the fire broke out.

“I was in bed,” Lyon said. “My roommate woke me up and said the apartments across from us were on fire.”

The American Red Cross has been called to assist families that were affected by the fire.

7News spoke to Dellvon McIntyre, who said his unit has been left soaked with water and has been displaced as a result.

“The officer told us that there’s water damage in our houses, so we technically lost everything, but I don’t know what it is now,” McIntyre said. “They got the Red Cross over there. They’re gonna put us in a shelter. They’re trying to find it right now, but we’re just trying to go. We’re trying to leave the area right now. We’re trying to get our minds off of it right now.”

Fire officials said the incident was upgraded to a second-alarm fire because of the intensity of the flames, and around 26 units were on the scene of the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

“The Red Cross is going to work along with us to help the residents this evening,” Miller said. “This is a horrible time of year for something to happen like this. Twenty-four units of families that are displaced right before Christmas.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

