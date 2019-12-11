Crews battling 2-alarm building fire in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are battling a two-alarm building fire in a Cutler Bay neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of the 8600 block of Southwest 212th Street at around 7 p.m., Wednesday.

.@MDFR_PIO is enroute to the #SecondAlarm fire on 8630 SW 212 Street. Media staging area is located on SW 87 Avenue & SW 212 Street. pic.twitter.com/QGEoBYRFy7 — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) December 12, 2019

When crews arrived, they saw flames and heavy smoke billowing from the roof of the building.

Fire officials said the incident was upgraded to a second-alarm fire because of the intensity of the flames, and around 26 units are on the scene of the blaze.

The fire is not under control as of 9:20 p.m., but firefighters have made significant progress in putting out the blaze, according to fire officials.

No injuries have been reported.

The American Red Cross has been called to assist families that were affected by the fire.

Fire officials said it is too early to determine what caused the blaze to spark.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

