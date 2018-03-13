Crews battle Pompano Beach apartment fire

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a fire that ripped through a Pompano Beach apartment, Tuesday.

Fire Rescue crews responded to the three alarm fire along the 1500 block of N. Riverside Drive, at around 2 a.m.

Upon their arrival, crews saw flames shooting from the window and balcony of a unit on the sixth floor.

Residents in the 12 story building were evacuated. At this point no injuries have been reported.

“The fire alarms went off, I grabbed him, ran downstairs,” said Amber Webb, who lives in the floor below where the fire started. “Im on the fifth floor, right below, [unit] 507, so I’m a little concerned.”

The extent of the damages are unknown.

