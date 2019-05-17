Crews battle Hialeah apartment complex fire; 1 transported

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to put out a fire that sparked in the attic of an apartment building in Hialeah.

Hialeah Fire Rescue responded to reports of a two-alarm fire at the complex along the 5800 block of West 21st Court, just before 6 p.m., Friday.

7 Skyforce hovered over the scene where smoke could be seen pouring out from the two-story apartment’s roof.

PIO is on scene of the two alarm fire. The media staging area will be at:2185 west 60 st. — City of Hialeah Fire Department (@HialeahFD) May 17, 2019

Because of the narrow streets inside the complex, authorities have had a difficult time getting vehicles in and out of the complex.

Authorities have evacuated at least six apartments on the second floor of the complex.

Officials said that one dog was retrieved from an apartment and given oxygen.

Fire rescue crews transported a 40-year-old female to the hospital in unknown condition.

Cellphone video posted to Only in Dade’s Instagram page shows flames shooting out of the complex, Friday afternoon.

Crews could be seen on the roof of the apartment trying to put out the fire from above.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.