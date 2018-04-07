FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled a fire that broke out at a home in Fort Lauderdale, Saturday afternoon.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a house near the intersection of West Broward Boulevard and U.S. 441.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames.

7News cameras captured crews outside of the home, which showed extensive damage.

Officials have not specified whether there was anyone inside the residence at the time or if anyone was injured.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.