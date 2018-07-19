Family-owned business in Plantation catches fire, neighboring businesses damaged

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after an overnight business fire in Plantation.

According to Plantation Fire Rescue, at around 1:30 a.m., a police officer responding to an alarm discovered a fire at a liquor store located near East Acre Drive and West Broward Boulevard.

“The call actually came in from a police officer who was responding to a burglar alarm,” said Plantation Fire Chief Joel Gordon. “He arrived on scene and reported he had heavy smoke coming from the center of the strip mall.”

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the business.

“We found heavy fire in the back of the liquor store,” said Gordon. “We were able to knock that down pretty quick. Because of the structure of the mall, the fire did get into the roof space, so we had to open up some of the roof to get to it.”

At one point, the flames spread through the roof of the store. However, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

“We got it out in about an hour,” said Gordon.

Officials said the store suffered extensive damage, and several neighboring businesses were left with smoke damage.

As of 5 a.m., fire crews continue on scene, putting out any remaining hot spots. As a result East Acre Drive is shutdown from Cypress Road to Broward Boulevard.

According to Property Manager, Scott Ahringer, the liquor store is a family-owned business that has been around for about 15 years. “These guys work 18-hour days,” he said. “They’re the most humble, generous, decent people and I’m concerned what’s gonna happen for them.”

Ahringer said the affected businesses will remain closed at least for Thursday.

At this point officials say it’s too early to tell where and how the fire got started.

No injuries were reported.

