Crews battle fire at NW Miami-Dade Recycling plant

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are battling a fire at a recycling plant in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene along the 3700 block of N. River Dr, shortly after midnight.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy flames and smoke billowing from the scrap metal processing and recycling facility.

As a result, surrounding streets have been blocked off.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.