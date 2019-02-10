NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out at an apartment building in North Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the two-alarm blaze in the area of Northeast 26th Avenue and 135th Street, late Saturday morning.

Crews were able to contain the flames, which sparked on the fourth floor of the structure.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

