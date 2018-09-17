Crews battle car fire along I-75 in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to put out a car fire along a major highway in Pembroke Pines.

Crews responded to the single vehicle fire on the side of the road along I-75 southbound, just before the Pines Boulevard Exit.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where firefighters could be seen spraying the car down with foam.

As a result, two left lanes are blocked, causing heavy traffic delays.

The driver of the vehicle is said to be OK.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

