Crews battle building fire in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews are battling a fire at an abandoned apartment complex in Miami.

Miami Fire rescue responded to the scene, located along 80th Terrace and North Miami Court.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where firefighters could be seen going through each unit making sure no one is inside.

A daycare center nearby had to be evacuated. However the fire appears to be under control.

A lady was seen on a stretcher being checked out by paramedics, but officials have not yet reported any injuries.

