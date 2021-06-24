SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are putting out what appears to be a fire at the scene of the partial collapse of a Surfside condo.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the rubble of the collapsed building, Thursday afternoon.

Crews could be seen spraying water into the structure, though fire rescue has not yet confirmed the blaze.

At least one person has died and 35 other people have been rescued after the collapse. Search and rescue operations are currently underway.

Those who live at the Champlain Towers South Condo are being asked to complete a Wellness Check Form as part of Miami-Dade County’s efforts to ensure all tenants of the building are located.

