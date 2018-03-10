Crews battle 2-alarm blaze at Hialeah roof depot, no injuries

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A large fire broke out at a roof depot in Hialeah, Saturday morning.

Hialeah Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-alarm blaze at Roof Depot USA, located near Northwest 54th Street and 37th Avenue, just before noon. Shortly after, they were joined by crews from Miami-Dade and City of Miami Fire Rescue.

#MDFR, @HialeahFD and @CityOfMiamiFire worked together to put out a #SecondAlarm fire near NW 36 Ave & NW 54 St. For your safety and that of our first responders, please try to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/hFhr2kvjQG — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) March 10, 2018

Officials said wooden pallets caught on fire, and the flames quickly grew. “A big yard that stores pallets, and there are hundred to thousands of pallets, and they’ve caught fire, and it’s causing a huge, huge fire,” said Hialeah Fire Rescue Capt. David Rodriguez.

Firefighters worked to keep it from spreading to nearby buildings.

Saturday night, smoke continued to stream from the building, but officials said the fire is under control.

No one was injured, including guard dogs who were able to escape from the structure.

