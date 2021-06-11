FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Repairs are being made at a Fort Lauderdale shopping plaza after the partial collapse of an overhang ceiling.

Crews were seen boarding up a storefront at the Southland Shopping Plaza, located at 909 West State Road 84.

On Thursday, a large portion of an overhang ceiling collapsed in front of a Bealls Outlet store.

Stores at the plaza have been temporarily shut down as a safety precaution.

