Crew work to cap gas leak in Little Havana

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Fire Rescue is on the scene of a gas leak in Little Havana.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where firefighters could be seen near a Walgreens.

The gas leak has traffic shut down in all directions at the intersection of West Flagler Street and 12th Avenue.

At this time, there are no evacuations taking place.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.