NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - City of North Miami Beach officials have ruled that residents of Crestview Towers can no longer return to their units until several violations are resolved.

The building was evacuated after several structural and electrical concerns appeared in the days following the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel have deemed the building unsafe.

Recently, officials allowed residents 15 minutes to go into their units to collect their items.

