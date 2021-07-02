NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condo building due to unsafe conditions.

The North Miami Beach Building Department ordered the immediate evacuation of the Crestview Towers Condominium due to unsafe structural and electrical conditions.

The evacuation comes after the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside and the subsequent push by South Florida municipalities ordering reviews of residential high-rise buildings.

North Miami Beach officials launched an investigation and review of all high-rises above five stories to determine whether they are in compliance with the county and the city’s 40-year certification process.

The investigation found Crestview Towers needed some major work and is currently unsafe for anyone to live in.

The North Miami Beach Police Department is assisting the condo association with the safe and orderly evacuation of its residents. The City is also working with the American Red Cross to find temporary shelter for displaced residents who do not have somewhere else to stay.

So far, 20 people are confirmed to have died and 126 people are missing after the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building.

North Miami Beach officials are expected to address the evacuation in a news conference scheduled for Friday night.

