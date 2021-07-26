NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - After Crestview Towers was deemed unsafe, residents have been living in limbo and becoming more frustrated with the situation.

On Monday, residents of the North Miami Beach apartment building were allowed into their units to pack more of their belongings, by appointment only.

7News captured a U-Haul truck outside the building at noon.

Security at the building said only a few residents at a time are allowed into the building to bring down beds, sofas, chairs and larger furniture items they may not have been able to take before.

City leaders shut down Crestview Towers and evacuated residents on July 2 when an engineering report surfaced finding the building structurally and electrically unsafe.

Residents who have lived in the building for a long time said they are fed up with how the situation is being handled.

“No, I don’t want to go out, in and out. It’s like what? A yo-yo. Just tell us. Get your things together, get the building fixed, whatever needs to be done, and all your folks can come in,” said one resident.

Some residents said they haven’t been told if any progress has been made on the building to allow them to return to their homes.

For residents who want to make an appointment to get their belongings, call 786-401-6727.

