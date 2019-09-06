Crawling crook ties up pawn shop employees during robbery in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a crawling crook who robbed a pawn shop in Lauderdale Lakes.

Two employees were working at Pawn Max, located near Oakland Park Boulevard and State Road Seven on Aug. 11.

Recently released surveillance video shows the man walking into the pawn shop at around 11:30 a.m.

Once inside, he brandished a gun and demanded the employees to go to the back room, deputies said.

The armed robber then tied the two victims together and ordered them to lay down on the ground.

Officials said the man removed valuables from two safes in the back before crawling on his knees to the front of the store.

He took cash from the register before fleeing from the scene.

The crook is described to be a tall, muscular man, last seen wearing a light-colored, long-sleeved shirt, camouflage pants and a black beanie.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

