Crash temporarily blocks all northbound Florida Turnpike lanes near 836

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike have reopened following a crash near the Dolphin Expressway in Miami-Dade.

Traffic was moving slowly on the Turnpike, just before the Dolphin Expressway on-ramp as emergency crews worked the scene.

The wreck led to all lanes being blocked. Those lanes have since reopened.

It’s unclear what caused the crash or if it resulted in any injuries.

