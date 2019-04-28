Crash survivor reunites with rescue crews who saved him in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crew reunited with a crash survivor they saved five years ago.

Raymond Strack went on what he thought was a routine bike ride when he was struck by a car on January of 2014.

Fire rescue crews raced to the scene and transported him in critical condition to Broward Health Medical Center.

Five years later, Strack got to meet the people who saved his life that day, Saturday.

“I’d just like to thank them. It’s a service as a community we really all should honor more and perhaps pay more attention to,” said Strack.

While visits like this don’t happen very often, the crew said they were happy to see the difference their work has made in Strack’s life.

