Crash survivor reunites with rescue crews who saved her in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who survived a dangerous crash had an emotional reunion with the first responders who saved her life.

Sharen Blackett visited the Davie Fire Rescue station, Wednesday, where she hugged and thanked the troopers and medical team that rescued her after the wreck.

“These wonderful people went above and beyond, and I can’t thank them enough,” she said.

Blackett and her boyfriend were driving home from the Keys last year when they hit a guardrail on the Turnpike near Davie.

Blackett’s leg has been left scarred from the incident.

Although she now needs a cane to get around, she’s forever grateful to be alive.

