Lanes reopened after crash in northbound express lanes of I-95 near 95th street

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fiery crash caused authorities to shut down multiple northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Northwest 95th Street for several hours, Wednesday night.

Around 7:45 p.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash in the northbound express lanes of I-95 between 95th Street and 103rd Street. By 10 p.m., the scene was cleared and the lanes reopened.

Two people were transported to the hospital due to smoke inhalation, fire officials said.

