Crash shuts down all eastbound Palmetto Expressway lanes at NW 47th Ave.

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - All eastbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway at Northwest 47th Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade have been shut down because of a two-car crash.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at around 5:30 p.m., Monday.

7 Skyforce hovered over the scene where two mangled silver vehicles could be seen with debris littered across the road.

Paramedics could be seen trying to extricate the crash victims from the damaged cars.

Two people were injured in the crash, officials said.

Fire officials said they are transporting one adult to a local hospital.

Cameras also showed drivers behind the crash driving on the grass to pass the crash.

The conditions of the victims is not yet known.

