Crash sends multiple children to the hospital in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Several children have been rushed to the hospital after being involved in a crash in Homestead.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were on the scene in the area of Southwest Fourth Street and 11th Avenue, just before 4 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said two vehicles collided in a residential community. 7News Skyforce was overhead where a stop sign was seen knocked down.

Four children were airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center in critical condition. One of the victims was 13 years old.

An accident investigation unit arrived to the scene to begin looking into what may have caused the crash.

