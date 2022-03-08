NORTHWEST BROWARD, Fla. (WSVN) – Nine people, including seven children, are said to have been injured after a major crash on U.S. Route 27 involving two vehicles.

It happened near the Palm Beach county line and shut down U.S. 27 in both directions for nearly an hour, Tuesday. Just after 4 p.m., the southbound lanes had reopened and those travelling northbound were getting by on the shoulder.

Most of the children are believed to be 16 years and younger. A 7-year-old was seen being administered CPR by rescuers on the scene.

#BSFR is currently operating on the scene of a vehicle accident involving a mini van and tractor trailer located at MM47.7 on US27 Northbound. Six patients transported in serious and critical conditions 2 adults and 7 pediatrics. US27 is closed in both directions at this time. pic.twitter.com/ViWA47wevG — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) March 8, 2022

One Broward Sheriff Air Rescue helicopter responded to the scene just before 3 p.m., Tuesday.

Two more rescue helicopters from West Palm Beach also arrived.

A total of five patients were flown to hospitals. One was flow to Broward Heath Medical Center and the others to hospitals that have yet to be determined.

Three others were transported by ground.

Most of the rescue activity was focused on a dark sedan with it’s rear passenger section completely torn open. A second vehicle traveled so far down the road it could not be photographed in the same frame as the sedan by 7Skyforce.

Crews from the Weston Fire Department arrived by ground as well as troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Good Samaritans were the first to respond to the scene.

