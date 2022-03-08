NORTHWEST BROWARD, Fla. (WSVN) – Nine people, including seven children, were hurt after a major crash involving a truck and a sedan on U.S. Route 27, and an 11-year-old boy, later died.

A black Nissan sedan appeared to have been rear-ended by the tractor trailer on mile marker 47.

It happened near the Palm Beach County line and shut down U.S. 27 in both directions for nearly an hour, Tuesday. Just after 3 p.m., the road was temporarily reopened for the vehicles stuck at the scene to turn around and find an alternate route.

A 7-year-old was seen being administered CPR by rescuers on the scene.

#BSFR is currently operating on the scene of a vehicle accident involving a mini van and tractor trailer located at MM47.7 on US27 Northbound. Six patients transported in serious and critical conditions 2 adults and 7 pediatrics. US27 is closed in both directions at this time. pic.twitter.com/ViWA47wevG — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) March 8, 2022

One Broward Sheriff Air Rescue helicopter responded to the scene just before 3 p.m., Tuesday.

Two Trauma Hawk helicopters from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue also arrived.

A total of five patients were flown to hospitals. One child was flow to Broward Health Medical Center with a trauma alert.

Four children were also transported, two children were in each Trauma Hawk.

One helicopter transported the children to Broward General and the other to Delray Medical Center.

One other patient was transported by ground.

FHP officials said the 31 year-old driver, 31 year-old passenger, 8 year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl are in serious condition.

A 14 year-old girl, two 7-year-old boys and a 3-year-old boy sustained minor injuries.

Officials later said the victim who died was an 11-year-old boy.

All patients came from the same vehicle.

Most of the rescue activity was focused on the sedan with it’s rear passenger section completely torn open. The tractor trailer traveled so far down the road it could not be photographed in the same frame as the sedan by 7Skyforce.

Crews from the Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived by ground as well as troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Good Samaritans were the first to respond to the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer remained on the scene.

