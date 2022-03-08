NORTHWEST BROWARD, Fla. (WSVN) – Nine people, including seven children, were hurt after a major crash involving a truck and a sedan on U.S. Route 27, and one of the children, believed to be a teenager, later died.

A black Nissan sedan appears to have been rear-ended by the tractor trailer on mile marker 47.

It happened near the Palm Beach County line and shut down U.S. 27 in both directions for nearly an hour, Tuesday. Just after 4 p.m., the road was temporarily reopened for the vehicles stuck at the scene to turn around and find an alternate route.

The road remains closed as the investigation continues.

Most of the children are believed to be 16 years old and younger. A 7-year-old was seen being administered CPR by rescuers on the scene.

#BSFR is currently operating on the scene of a vehicle accident involving a mini van and tractor trailer located at MM47.7 on US27 Northbound. Six patients transported in serious and critical conditions 2 adults and 7 pediatrics. US27 is closed in both directions at this time. pic.twitter.com/ViWA47wevG — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) March 8, 2022

One Broward Sheriff Air Rescue helicopter responded to the scene just before 3 p.m., Tuesday.

Two Trauma Hawk helicopters from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue also arrived.

A total of five patients were flown to hospitals. One child was flow to Broward Health Medical Center with a trauma alert.

Four children were also transported, two children were in each Trauma Hawk.

One helicopter transported the children to Broward General and the other to Delray Medical Center.

One other patient were transported by ground.

Three patients are said to be in serious condition and three other patients are said to have life-threatening injuries.

All patients came from the same vehicle.

The exact age of the victim who died remains unknown.

Most of the rescue activity was focused on the sedan with it’s rear passenger section completely torn open. The tractor trailer traveled so far down the road it could not be photographed in the same frame as the sedan by 7Skyforce.

Crews from the Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Weston Fire Department arrived by ground as well as troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, and they expect to have the roadway cleared shortly.

Good Samaritans were the first to respond to the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer remained on the scene.

Troopers allowed cars going northbound on U.S. 27 to do a U-turn and return back towards Interstate 75.

At this time, the roadway of U.S. 27 remains closed.

