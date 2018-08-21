Crash on SR-826 near NW 27th Ave. closes 2 westbound lanes

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash is blocking two westbound lanes on State Road 826 near Northwest 27th Avenue.

Traffic cameras at the scene along the Palmetto Expressway shows two of three lanes going westbound closed due to a crash, Tuesday afternoon.

One vehicle could be seen already hooked up to a tow truck.

Motorists can exit at Northwest 27th Avenue.

The closed lanes are expected to create big delays. Avoid the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.