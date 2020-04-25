Crash on I-95 in Dania Beach leaves three dead

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews responded to the scene of a deadly crash on I-95 in Dania Beach.

The accident happened just north of Griffin Road around 3:30 a.m.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers confirmed that three people have died from the crash.

Traffic Homicide investigators are at the scene, with southbound traffic being diverted.

A sedan collided with an SUV, causing one of the vehicles to burst into flames.

Troopers asked that people avoid the area as they will be there for some time.

