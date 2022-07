NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car slammed into a pole and went up in flames in Northwest Miami-Dade.

It happened on I-95 off the Northwest 103rd Street exit ramp around 6:30 a.m., Monday.

Firefighters extinguished the flames.

One person was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Their condition is unknown.

